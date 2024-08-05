Manjaro’s Immutable Version Is Available For Testing

Manjaro, the popular Linux distro, has made its immutable version available for testing, giving users a chance to try the latest advancement in the Linux community.

Immutable distros borrow a critical feature from systems like Android, rolling out atomic updates. In other words, an update is download, applied at restart, and either takes successfully or is rolled back to the existing version. As a result, there is virtually no chance of an update filling mid-update and leaving the user with bricked install.

Manjaro is a Linux distro based on Arch. As a result, it is a rolling release distro—as opposed to a point release like Ubuntu or Debian—but it moves at a slower pace in an attempt to provide additional stability and reliability. The company is working to improve that even more with an immutable version of the distro.

The Manjaro Team made the announcement in a forum post.

Powered by Arkdep 133 from the Arkane Linux 115 project this exciting new Manjaro variant is available for public testing right now! The goal of this release is to gather community feedback on the technology powering Manjaro Immutable.

The devs emphasize that this is just an experimental release, and therefore not yet suitable for daily driving in a production environment.

Note that this is only an experimental release and not representative of the final version, there is also no support guarantee, so hold off on installing it as your primary operating system, at least for now.

Manjaro is already one of the more popular Linux distros, and one of the most common one users looking to dip their foot into rolling releases choose. Manjaro Immutable could end up being a very popular option.