Malwarebytes Acquires AzireVPN

Malwarebytes, the maker of anti-malware software for a number of major platforms, announced it has acquired AzireVPN.

Malwarebytes is a common name in the cybersecurity field, providing services that many individuals and businesses rely on. While the company does provide its own Malwarebytes Privacy VPN, purchasing AzireVPN gives the company a more robust service and infrastructure to leverage and built upon.

The news was announced in a blog post by Mark Beare, General Manager, Global Consumer Unit.

Malwarebytes has long been an advocate for user privacy (think Malwarebytes Privacy VPN and our free web extension Malwarebytes Browser Guard). Now, we’re leaning even more on our mission to reimagine consumer cybersecurity to protect devices and data, no matter where users are located, how they work and play, or the size of their wallet. With AzireVPN’s infrastructure and intellectual property, Malwarebytes is poised to develop more advanced VPN technologies and features, offering increased flexibility and enhanced security for our users.

Beare then goes on to explain why it opted to purchase AzireVPN specifically.

AzireVPN is renowned for its robust security standards and privacy-first commitment. Here are two examples of what the company does to support that: AzireVPN physically owns and controls all of its dedicated and diskless servers—a practice Malwarebytes is committed to continuing.

The company developed Blind Operator, a unique privacy feature implemented to completely disable both remote and local access to its servers. This creates a barrier against unauthorized modifications and traffic interception, making it virtually impossible for anyone to modify or tap the traffic on its servers and share any information about a user.

Beare goes on to outline what existing Malwarebytes Privacy VPN and existing AzireVPN customers can expect.

**What does this mean for existing Malwarebytes Privacy VPN customers? ** There are no changes for Malwarebytes Privacy VPN customers at this time. They will continue to enjoy our streamlined, integrated user experience, and our no-log service will never track, store, or share any user network data. What does this mean for existing AzireVPN customers? AzireVPN customers will also continue to enjoy the same privacy-focused VPN service – no logs, no data collection, no bandwidth limitations. There will continue to be no requirement to share any information to sign up for the service.

The deal seems like good news for Malwarebytes customers, and will likely benefit AzireVPN users as well.