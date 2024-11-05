Majority of Employees Say Their CEOs Are ‘Digitally lliterate’

Employees in many companies have an issue with leadership, saying “digital illiteracy” is making CEOs slow to adopt game-changing technology.

AI is in the process of revolutionizing countless industries, with many companies using it to automate repetitive tasks and free up employees to focus on more important things. Unfortunately, according to a report by SThree, many professionals are losing hours of productivity because their companies have yet to make the jump.

STEM professionals are losing nearly six hours each week due to insufficient AI support. This productivity gap isn’t just a minor hiccup; it’s a significant barrier to growth and innovation.

Many employees place the blame squarely on CEOs, with 63% blaming their bosses “digital illiteracy,” saying it holds up adoption of AI technology that could improve their workflow.

63% of respondents who advocate for tech upgrades believe these aren’t adopted due to leadership’s digital illiteracy, and 48% say leadership fails to grasp the productivity benefits.

Unsurprisingly, employees fear their companies are falling behind, with only a very small minority seeing their ideas and recommendations for new technology being adopted.

A startling 49% of respondents feel their companies are trailing their peers in AI implementation. Even more concerning, only 11% of employees who proposed new technologies saw their ideas come to fruition.

“Amid rapid technological advancements, companies must embrace transformation to stay competitive,” said SThree CEO Timo Lehne. “Our latest How the STEM world works study reveals that embracing AI and fostering a trusting work environment are key to unlocking productivity and innovation. Let’s lead with understanding and support for our workforce in this ongoing journey. Read our How the STEM world works study for more insights.”

SThree’s report is worth a read, and sheds insight into the gap that exists between CEOs, as well as other executives, and the employees who stand to benefit from a forward-thinking approach.