Major Websites Flooded With Hardcore Porn

Major websites, including The Washington Post, New York Magazine and the Huffington Posthave been flooded with hardcore porn.

Readers of many major websites and news sources received an eyeful, starting Thursday, when hardcore porn started showing up, embedded in otherwise family-friendly sites. The issue appears to be the result of the Vidme domain — a brief competitor to YouTube that went out of business in 2017 — being bought by 5 Star Porn HD.

The most likely explanation is that, since the porn company bought Vidme’s expired domain, any embedded links to Vidme now forward to 5 Star’s website. The sites in question may have had outdated links embedded in their code.

Interestingly Gizmodo says it’s also possible the whole thing could have been a marketing stunt. 5 Star may have paid to have Vidme links embedded, and then forwarded them to its main site — unbeknownst to the mainstream victims — in an effort to boost its own popularity.

Either way, the whole fiasco illustrates the benefits of having a good adblocker installed in your browser of choice.