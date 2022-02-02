Major Gmail Update Coming Next Week

Google is preparing to deploy a major update to Gmail, one that will start rolling out next week and progress over the next few months.

Gmail is the world’s most popular email platform, with some 1.8 billion users, according to TechJury. The service accounts for over a quarter of all opened email, or 27%. Needless to say, given how popular the service is, Google doesn’t take Gmail updates lightly.

The company plans to begin deploying a new integrated view, beginning February 8.

We’re introducing a new, integrated view for Gmail, making it easy to move between critical applications like Gmail, Chat and Meet in one unified location.

Initially, users will be able to opt-in to the new experience. Beginning April 2022, however, the new integrated view will be the default, although users can still go back to the legacy view if they prefer. At the end of Q2 2022, the new view will be standard and the company will no longer provide an option to revert back to the previous layout.