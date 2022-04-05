Mailchimp Was Hacked, Compromising 100+ Customers’ Data

Mailchimp has admitted being hacked, with more than 100 customers’ data compromised.

Mailchimp is a popular email marketing platform, and was recently acquired by Intuit. The deal was based on Mailchimp rounding out Intuit’s suite of tools and products aimed at small businesses. Unfortunately, it appears Intuit also inherited a security issue.

According to TechCrunch, Mailchip has revealed it was hacked in late March. Fortunately, the company quickly identified the breach and took action while the perpetrators were still working.

“We acted swiftly to address the situation by terminating access for the compromised employee accounts and took steps to prevent additional employees from being affected,” Mailchimp CISO Siobhan Smyth said.

Unfortunately, the hackers were able to download audience data for 102 accounts before Mailchimp personnel were able to lock them out and secure their systems.

“When we become aware of any unauthorized account access, we notify the account owner and immediately take steps to suspend any further access,” Smyth told TechCrunch. “We also recommend two-factor authentication and other account security measures for our users as added measures to keep accounts and passwords secure.”