Macs Could Gain Face ID in a ‘Couple of Years’

A new report says Apple’s Mac computers could gain Face ID “within a couple of years.”

Apple’s Mac lineup currently uses the older Touch ID biometric security. While still offering a high degree of security, Touch ID is not as secure as the Face ID technology currently used in high-end iPhones and iPads.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, via Apple Insider, Apple is preparing to bring the newer tech to the Mac lineup as well. Gurman believes the more expensive Mac models may even move the camera underneath the display, eliminating a notch or dedicated place in the display’s frame.

Gurman has a well-earned reputation for being one of the more accurate Apple prognosticators. Should his latest information be correct, the Macs will finally gain one of their most requested features.