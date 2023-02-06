macOS Ventura Bug Breaks Some SMB Connections

Some macOS users are experiencing a major bug, one that breaks SMB network connections.

According to AppleInsider, users are reporting issues with SMB connectivity in macOS Ventura, although there doesn’t appear to be a consistent set of parameters that trigger the issues. Some users report issues connecting an iPhone to a MacBook Pro, while others have trouble connecting Macs and Windows PCs.

The issue seems to affect a range of users, from individuals to some enterprise users. Others, however, are completely unaffected.

While Apple has yet to comment on a possible cause, one solution that seems to universally work is downgrading to macOS Monterey.