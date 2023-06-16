macOS Sonoma will officially kill off legacy Mail plugins, fulfilling a promise Apple made in 2021 when macOS Monterey was released.

Plugins are a popular way to extend the functionality of Mail, much the way plugins are used to add features to web browsers. Apple has been encouraging developers to move away from legacy plugins, in favor of its MailKit framework.

Unfortunately, not all plugins have made the jump. According to TechRadar, Apple has confirmed that macOS Sonoma will finally kill off those old plugins, leaving users to look for other options.

Hopefully, developers will finishing migrating their plugins to the new framework before Sonoma clears beta testing.