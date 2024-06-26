Advertise with Us
macOS Sequoia Fixes App Download Size Discrepancy

Apple has fixed a long-standing issue with how macOS reports download sizes for apps downloaded from the App Store....
Written by Matt Milano
Wednesday, June 26, 2024

    Traditionally, apps downloaded from the App Store required double the amount of space as the downloaded app. For example, if a downloaded app takes 100 MB of space on disk, macOS would not allow a user to download the app unless there was 200 MB of free space.

    In the release notes for macOS Sequoia 15 Beta 2, Apple says the issue now been addressed.

    Starting in macOS 15, the App Store no longer needs twice the space free for an initial app download and install. The free space requirement will now be the final install size of the app, plus a small buffer. Developers should consider this change in any messaging they might have around size requirements.

    The change is a welcome one. Although it won’t significantly impact most users, it will help out those who are struggling with limited disk space.

