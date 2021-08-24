There Is No Change Coming To Lyft, Says Co-Founder – Despite Ruling

Lyft co-founderJohn Zimmer is extremely confident the court ruling that found California Proposition 22 unconstitutional will be overturned on appeal.

“If you look at California Constitution we feel very confident in the way the ballot initiative was written,” says Lyft co-founder and President, John Zimmer. “The Attorney General in California agrees with us and was on our side in this lawsuit. As this goes through higher courts, the appeals court in California, we are extremely confident that the proposition will be upheld.”

“There is no change coming (to Lyft) out of that ruling,” adds Zimmer. “It will go on appeal and we’ll continue to work within the system of law and we are confident of the final outcome.”

“It’s hard to predict the legal process fully but we’re optimistic that within that (6 months) timeframe we’ll get a more final resolution.”