RideShareRevolution

There Is No Change Coming To Lyft, Says Co-Founder – Despite Ruling

Lyft co-founderJohn Zimmer is extremely confident the court ruling that found California Proposition 22 unconstitutional will be overturned on appeal
Previous Article
Facebook and Giphy Used Legal Loophole to Close Deal
Next Article
Blue Origin Losing Top Talent to Rivals
Receive business related news delivered to your inbox.