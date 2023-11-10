Luxshare, Apple’s AirPods & Vision Pro Supplier, Invests $330 Million to Expand Vietnam Plant

Luxshare, the company that supplies Apple’s AirPods and Vision Pro, is spending an additional $330 million to expand its Vietnam plant.

According to AppleInsider the latest investment brings Luxshare’s total investment to $504 million.

Luxshare has become increasingly important to Apple, winning the right to produce the company’s Vision Pro spatial computer.

The increased investment is also a big win for Vietnam at a time when the country is trying to woo tech companies and convince them to bring their manufacturing to the country. Such efforts have picked up steam as companies are looking for alternatives to China’s manufacturing complex.