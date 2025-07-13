Lucid Breaks EV Range Record with 749-Mile Single-Charge Drive

Lucid Motors has dramatically shifted the narrative around electric vehicle (EV) range with its recent Guinness World Record feat.

In July 2025, the company’s Air Grand Touring model covered an unprecedented 1,205 kilometers (approximately 749 miles) on a single charge, surpassing the previous record of 1,045 kilometers (649 miles) held by the Mercedes-Benz EQS450+. This achievement—reported by New Atlas, Car and Driver, and Carscoops—marks a significant milestone as Lucid continues to push the technical limits of long-range EV travel.

The record-setting journey, undertaken by London-based entrepreneur Umit Sabanci, commenced in the alpine resort town of St. Moritz, Switzerland, and concluded in Munich, Germany. The route incorporated a blend of highways, secondary roads, and challenging alpine terrain. According to New Atlas, the drive involved a net elevation drop of just over 1,310 meters (about 4,300 feet), a factor that allowed Lucid to maximize its regenerative braking system. This technology captures kinetic energy during downhill travel and feeds it back into the battery, improving overall efficiency.

Route Planning and Real-World Efficiency

The Lucid Air Grand Touring’s remarkable voyage was not a rushed sprint but a carefully coordinated effort to balance speed, efficiency, and environmental variables. As detailed by New Atlas, the official range rating for the vehicle under the WLTP cycle is 960 kilometers (596 miles). Achieving over 1,200 kilometers required not just advanced battery management but optimal use of road conditions and skilled energy-saving driving techniques.

While Lucid has not yet disclosed critical metrics such as average speed or total duration, industry analysts, as cited by Car and Driver, emphasize the significance of using everyday roads as opposed to a closed circuit. The diversity of the terrain and real-world traffic patterns add credibility to Lucid’s claim, underscoring the car’s capabilities outside the abstract environment of laboratory tests.

Lucid’s Technological Edge: Battery and Aerodynamics

Behind the headline-grabbing numbers lies a suite of advanced engineering. Carscoops notes that the Air Grand Touring boasts a WLTP range of 960 kilometers and a consumption rate of just 13.5 kWh per 100 kilometers, positioning it as a standout among premium EVs. Lucid’s dedication to battery density, thermal management, and powertrain efficiency plays a pivotal role in setting these benchmarks.

Moreover, as observed in Car and Driver’s previous testing, the Air Grand Touring has repeatedly demonstrated superior highway range in real-world situations, achieving 410 miles at a constant 75 mph in 2022. With an EPA rating of 516 miles (with standard 19-inch wheels), the model already led the market in range before this latest triumph.

Strategic Implications for EV Adoption

The significance of this achievement stretches beyond mere numbers. Range anxiety—driven by concerns over inadequate charging infrastructure—remains a key barrier to EV adoption. By effectively demonstrating a real-world, single-charge journey between two major European cities, Lucid addresses this long-standing fear head-on. New Atlas observes that such milestones could shift consumer perceptions and accelerate the transition toward mass-market EV acceptance.

As legacy automakers and startups alike vie for leadership in the electric mobility space, Lucid’s record is not just a technical accomplishment but a potent marketing narrative. It signals that the future of long-distance, zero-emission travel is not merely aspirational—it is arriving on European roads today.