Lowe’s is finally adopting Apple Pay, providing users with an easier way to pay and checkout.

Lowe’s was one of a handful of companies that had yet to support Apple Pay, but 9to5Mac reports that the company has finally adopted the payment system. The outlet’s readers report support for Apple Pay beginning last week.

While certainly one of the largest holdouts, Lowe’s was not the only one. Walmart continues to resist calls for it to adopt Apple Pay.