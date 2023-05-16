Looker Comes to Google Cloud Console

Google says its Looker insight tool is now accessible via the Google Cloud console, streamlining organizations’ access to business intelligence.

Google is calling the new service “Looker (Google Cloud core)” — no one ever accused engineers of being good at naming things — and comes in Standard and Enterprise editions, as well as a dedicated Embed edition.

Integrating Looker into Google Cloud console brings a number of benefits, according to the company:

Looker (Google Cloud core) offers organizations a fresh, consistent real-time view of their business data, and extends the benefits that a commissioned study by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Google – “The Total Economic Impact™ Of Google BigQuery and Looker” (April 2023) says leads to an ROI of greater than 200%, while bringing the offering closer to Google Cloud’s array of leading products. This new offering builds upon the semantic modeling and data exploration capabilities Looker has been known for over the last decade and adds expanded security options, Google Cloud integrations, and instance management features.

Being part of Google Cloud console also means that businesses can test drive Google’s business intelligence solutions at no cost for 30 days.