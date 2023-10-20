Look Out Duolingo: Google Adds English Learning Features to Search

Google announced it is adding English learning features to Search, a move that puts it in competition with the likes of Duolingo.

Google made the announcement in a blog post:

We are excited to announce a new feature of Google Search that helps people practice speaking and improve their language skills. Within the next few days, Android users in Argentina, Colombia, India (Hindi), Indonesia, Mexico, and Venezuela can get even more language support from Google through interactive speaking practice in English — expanding to more countries and languages in the future. Google Search is already a valuable tool for language learners, providing translations, definitions, and other resources to improve vocabulary. Now, learners translating to or from English on their Android phones will find a new English speaking practice experience with personalized feedback. Learners are presented with real-life prompts and then form their own spoken answers using a provided vocabulary word. They engage in practice sessions of 3-5 minutes, getting personalized feedback and the option to sign up for daily reminders to keep practicing. With only a smartphone and some quality time, learners can practice at their own pace, anytime, anywhere.

Google’s new feature is designed to give learners real-time personalized feedback, as well as contextual translation and grammar feedback.

Although the feature is currently rolling out to a limited number of regions, the company says it plans to expand availability soon.