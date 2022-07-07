Logitech Leases Large Office Space in San Jose

The real estate market in San Jose, California, received a welcome boost as Logitech signed a lease for office space in the city.

The real estate market in the US is struggling to cope with companies downsizing their office space footprint as a result of remote and hybrid work. According to The Mercury News, Logitech appears to be bucking that trend, leasing up to 86,000 square feet of office space in San Jose.

The company is leasing the space in an office building at 3930 N. First St. The lease covers at least 75,000 square feet.

“Logitech got a plum site,” San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said in an interview with the outlet. “This is a beautiful Gensler-designed project.”

“The jobs provided by Logitech to many residents who may not need a college degree to work there will be a welcome addition to our city,” Liccardo added.