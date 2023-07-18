Logitech Buys Custom Console Maker Loupedeck

Logitech announced it has acquired Loupedeck, the Helsinki-based custom console maker.

Logitech is one of the leading electronics accessory and peripheral makers. With Loupedeck’s custom consoles aimed at content creators, the Finnish company’s products align well with Logitech.

“Empowering streamers, creators and gamers is a joint passion of Loupedeck and Logitech. Together we are focused on removing all barriers so they can create, edit and stream without limits,” said Ujesh Desai, general manager of Logitech G. “This acquisition augments Logitech’s product portfolio today and accelerates our software ambitions of enabling keyboards, mice and more to become smarter and contextually aware, creating a better experience for audiences across Logitech.”

“Loupedeck and Logitech share a commitment to creators and streamers and believe that creativity has no boundaries. Joining Logitech allows us to elevate what we are doing to the next level and exponentially broaden our audience and our impact to the creative process,” said Mikko Kesti, Loupedeck chief executive officer.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.