Logitech Backtracks On Subscription Mouse

Logitech CEO Hanneke Faber ignited a firestorm when she described a subscription-based “forever mouse,” but the company is now backtracking.

In a podcast appearance with The Verge’s EIC Nilay Patel, Faber discussed an early version of what she dubbed the “forever mouse.”

The other day, in Ireland, in our innovation center there, one of our team members showed me a forever mouse with the comparison to a watch. This is a nice watch, not a super expensive watch, but I’m not planning to throw that watch away ever. So why would I be throwing my mouse or my keyboard away if it’s a fantastic-quality, well-designed, software-enabled mouse. The forever mouse is one of the things that we’d like to get to.

Needless to say, the concept did not go over well with users. After the predictable backlash, Logitech is quickly backtracking from Faber’s statements on the topic.

“There are no plans for a subscription mouse,” Logitech communications head Nicole Kenyon told The Verge in a followup statement.

Subscriptions have become a growing pain point for many users, as software, services, and even hardware have increasingly moved to a subscription model. Add in a growing number of streaming services, and “subscription fatigue” is taking its toll.

It’s reassuring to hear that Logitech is backing off of its “forever mouse” plans—at least for now. Hopefully, the company doesn’t revive the concept.