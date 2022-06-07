Liz Coddington, Former AWS VP of Finance, Joins Peloton As CFO

Peloton has scored a major win in its recruiting efforts, hiring Liz Coddington to be the company’s new CFO.

Peloton has been struggling after being the darling of the pandemic bubble. As people sheltered and quarantined at home, the company’s fortunes skyrocketed, only to come crashing back down as things returned to normal. The company clearly hopes Coddington can help get things back on track.

Coddington formerly served as VP of Finance for Amazon Web Services. She will begin her job at Peloton on June 13. According to a regulatory filing, Coddington’s compensation will include an annual salary of $1 million, as well as $9 million in stock equity. The company will also provide $150,000 for relocation.

Coddington served as VP at Amazon since January 2021, and worked at the company for a total of six years. Prior to that, she held senior leadership roles at Adara, Walmart, and Netflix.

“Liz is a deeply talented finance executive and will be an invaluable addition to Peloton’s leadership team,” said Peloton CEO Barry McCarthy. “Having worked at some of the strongest and most recognizable technology brands, she not only brings the expertise needed to run our finance organization, but she has a critical understanding of what it takes to drive growth and operational excellence. I have seen her intellect, abilities, and leadership firsthand and am excited to work closely with her as we execute the next phase of Peloton’s journey.”