Live Lyrics Are Finally Coming to YouTube Music

YouTube Music subscribers are finally getting a feature competing platforms have had for some time: live lyrics.

Live lyrics display the lyrics of a song, synced with the playback. Amazon Music, Apple Music, and Spotify have all had the feature for some time, but it has been noticeably absent from YouTube Music.

The company began testing the feature with some users in April, but 9to5Google reports that it is finally rolling out to all users, beginning yesterday.

The experience may vary according to song, however, with not all songs supporting the feature, although the number appears to be steadily increasing.