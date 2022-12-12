Linux Kernel 6.1 Is Out With Rust Support

Linux Torvalds has pushed out version 6.1 of the Linux kernel, with initial Rust support being one of the headline features.

Linux kernel development has been done exclusively in C until now. The addition of Rust could open new doors, making it easier for other developers to contribute to the open source project.

More importantly, Rust includes a number of memory safety features that are significant improvements over previous languages. This can lead to apps that are more secure, with even the NSA pushing for the adoption of Rust and similar languages.

According to LWN.net, version 6.1 includes LLVM improvements, as well as a slew of memory improvements.