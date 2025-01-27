Linux Foundation Launches ‘Supporters of Chromium-Based Browsers’

The Linux Foundation has launched the “Supporters of Chromium-Based Browsers,” an effort to further the development of Chromium-based web browsers.
Chromium is the open-source web browser that serves as the basis for Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Opera, Brave, and others. While it may be the most popular and widely-used browser code base, Google still accounts for the vast majority of development, as the company says in a blog post.
In 2024, Google made over 100,000 commits to Chromium, accounting for ~94 percent of contributions. While we have no intention of reducing this investment, we continue to welcome others stepping up to invest more.
With the DOJ seeking to force Google to sell Chrome, the Linux Foundation is seeking to foster a healthy Chromium ecosystem.
“With the launch of the Supporters of Chromium-Based Browsers, we are taking another step forward in empowering the open source community,” said Jim Zemlin, executive director of the Linux Foundation. “This project will provide much-needed funding and development support for open development of projects within the Chromium ecosystem.”
The Foundation says the initiative will create a neutral space for Chromium development.
Google, Meta, Microsoft, Opera and others have joined the initiative, although Brave is notably absent from the list.
- “With the incredible support of the Linux Foundation, we believe the Supporters of Chromium-Based Browsers is an important opportunity to create a sustainable platform to support industry leaders, academia, developers, and the broader open source community in the continued development and innovation of the Chromium ecosystem,” said Parisa Tabriz, VP, Chrome.
- “Microsoft is pleased to join this initiative which will help drive collaboration within the Chromium ecosystem. This initiative aligns with our commitment to the web platform through meaningful and positive contributions, engagement in collaborative engineering, and partnerships with the community to achieve the best outcome for everyone using the web,” said Meghan Perez, VP, Microsoft Edge.
- “As one of the major browsers contributing to the Chromium project, Opera is pleased to join the Supporters of Chromium-Based Browsers and to lend our efforts towards the development of the open-source ecosystem. We look forward to collaborating with members of the project to foster this growth and to keep building innovative and compelling products for all users,” said Krystian Kolondra, EVP Browsers, Opera.