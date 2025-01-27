Linux Foundation Launches ‘Supporters of Chromium-Based Browsers’

The Linux Foundation has launched the “Supporters of Chromium-Based Browsers,” an effort to further the development of Chromium-based web browsers.

Chromium is the open-source web browser that serves as the basis for Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Opera, Brave, and others. While it may be the most popular and widely-used browser code base, Google still accounts for the vast majority of development, as the company says in a blog post.

In 2024, Google made over 100,000 commits to Chromium, accounting for ~94 percent of contributions. While we have no intention of reducing this investment, we continue to welcome others stepping up to invest more.

With the DOJ seeking to force Google to sell Chrome, the Linux Foundation is seeking to foster a healthy Chromium ecosystem.

“With the launch of the Supporters of Chromium-Based Browsers, we are taking another step forward in empowering the open source community,” said Jim Zemlin, executive director of the Linux Foundation. “This project will provide much-needed funding and development support for open development of projects within the Chromium ecosystem.”

The Foundation says the initiative will create a neutral space for Chromium development.

Google, Meta, Microsoft, Opera and others have joined the initiative, although Brave is notably absent from the list.