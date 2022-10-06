Linux 5.19.12 Kernel May Cause Damage to Some Displays

Linux users are being advised to skip kernel 5.19.12 due to a major bug impacting Intel machines.

The Linux 5.19.12 kernel appears to have a bug in it that can cause the LCD screens on Intel laptops to blink and flash, according to Phoronix. The issue is more than cosmetic, however, and can actually cause damage to the display as a result of “bogus panel power sequencing delays.”

Intel Linux kernel engineer Ville Syrjäl noted the issue in the kernel mailing list:

After looking at some logs we do end up with potentially bogus panel power sequencing delays, which may harm the LCD panel.

Greg, I recommend immediate revert of this stuff, and new stable release ASAP. Plus a recommendation that no one using laptops with Intel GPUs run 5.19.12.

According to Phoronix, Greg Kroah-Hartman has already released 5.19.13, which fixes the issue. He did note, however, that users who were not impacted do not need to upgrade.