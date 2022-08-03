Linus Torvalds is using an M2 MacBook Air, using the machine to push out the latest Linux kernel 5.19.

The creator of Linux has been a long-time critic of Intel, making headlines when he switched to AMD because of Intel’s problems. Torvalds expressed interest in Apple’s M1 machines when they were first introduced, although he obviously wanted to run Linux on them rather than macOS.

In the early days of the M1, it was impossible to install Linux natively, although the Asahi Project has been working to make that a reality. The project has had its work cut out trying to reverse engineer Apple’s custom silicon and create the necessary drivers to help Linux run on the chips.

The project’s work has progressed enough that Linus is now using an M2 MacBook Air, at least part-time.

“On a personal note, the most interesting part here is that I did the release (and am writing this) on an arm64 laptop,” Torvalds writes. “It’s something I’ve been waiting for for a loong time, and it’s finally reality, thanks to the Asahi team. We’ve had arm64 hardware around running Linux for a long time, but none of it has really been usable as a development platform until now.”

He goes on to clarify he hasn’t started using the new machine for major work but will start using it more to help improve Linux on Arm processors, on which the M-series is based.

“It’s the third time I’m using Apple hardware for Linux development – I did it many years ago for powerpc development on a ppc970 machine,” Linus continues. “And then a decade+ ago when the Macbook Air was the only real thin-and-lite around. And now as an arm64 platform.

“Not that I’ve used it for any real work, I literally have only been doing test builds and boots and now the actual release tagging. But I’m trying to make sure that the next time I travel, I can travel with this as a laptop and finally dogfooding the arm64 side too.”

While Torvalds doesn’t specifically say which model he’s using, the Asahi Project confirmed it is an M2 MacBook Air.