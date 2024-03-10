LinkedIn’s Secret Sauce: Personal Posts Trump Corporate Ads

In the fast-paced world of social media marketing, where every click and comment counts, a startling revelation has emerged: when it comes to engagement, personal posts on LinkedIn reign supreme over corporate ads.

In a recent video that has sent shockwaves through the marketing community, an industry insider exposes the stark reality: despite having the same number of followers, posts made by individuals on LinkedIn garner ten times the engagement compared to those made by companies.

“I am literally like, okay, if I post the same thing from me personally, I’m going to get about ten times the engagement. Why would I even post as my company?” the insider laments.

They argue that the reason for this discrepancy lies in LinkedIn’s inherently personal platform. Unlike other social media networks, where users may feel comfortable engaging with faceless corporations, LinkedIn users crave authenticity and connection.

“When you comment on a company’s post, you’re going to say, ‘I don’t know if anyone is even on the other end of this. It’s a faceless organization,'” the insider explains. “But on LinkedIn, organically, it is the easiest network in the world to go viral on. This is all driven by comments.”

LinkedIn, they assert, is hungry for conversation. With only a fraction of its users actively posting content, the platform prioritizes posts that spark dialogue and engagement. This presents a unique opportunity for savvy marketers to boost their visibility by leveraging the power of thought leader ads.

Enterprising companies can now sponsor individual posts made by their executives, seamlessly blending corporate messaging with personal authenticity. While the process may still be cumbersome, the potential benefits are clear: increased engagement, enhanced visibility, and a more authentic connection with the audience.

“With thought leader ads, your ads are actually being engaged with at potentially ten times what your company posts were,” the insider reveals.

As marketers scramble to navigate the ever-evolving landscape of social media advertising, one thing is sure: on LinkedIn, the personal touch reigns supreme, and companies ignore it at their peril.