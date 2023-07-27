LinkedIn Is Developing LinkedIn Coach, An AI Assistant

LinkedIn is developing a new AI assistant called LinkedIn Coach, that will help users get the most from the networking platform.

App researcher Nima Owji made the discovery and tweeted about it:

It's an AI ASSISTANT that helps you apply for JOBS, learn new SKILLS, and find more ways to CONNECT with your network! pic.twitter.com/jKBrPmEFJt — Nima Owji (@nima_owji) July 27, 2023

LinkedIn has been working to integrate AI with its tools and services, announcing in April that it would roll out features to help users take advantage of AI for resume creation.

Company spokesperson Amanda Purvis told The Verge it “will have more to share soon,” in response to questions about LinkedIn Coach.