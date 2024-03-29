Advertise with Us
LinkedIn Is Adding Short-Form Videos

LinkedIn appears to be taking a page from TikTok, adding short-form videos to the repertoire of tools users can access....
Written by Matt Milano
Written by Matt Milano
Thursday, March 28, 2024

    • LinkedIn appears to be taking a page from TikTok, adding short-form videos to the repertoire of tools users can access.

    Spotted by TechRadar, Austin Null showed a screenshot of the new feature in action. The short-form videos are accessed via a new Video tab next to the Home tab. The rest of the format is similar to TikTok, YouTube, or any other platform that has adopted the short-form format.

    LinkedIn has been a major success for Microsoft. The company recently crossed $1.7 billion in Premium subscription revenue and has consistently proven to be a major growth driver for Microsoft.

    Adopting short-form videos could be the next step in helping LinkedIn continue its growth streak.

