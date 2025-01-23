LinkedIn Faces Lawsuit for Using Private Messages to Train AI Models

LinkedIn is in hot water, facing a lawsuit for allegedly using customer data, including private messages, to train AI models.

LinkedIn is owned by Microsoft, a company that is rushing to implement AI across its various platforms. Much like its parent company, LinkedIn has been increasingly rolling out AI features aimed at helping people find jobs, improve their resumes, and more.

As Reuters reports, a proposed class action lawsuit says LinkedIn quietly rolled out a new preference in August that allowed users to enable or block the company from using their personal data to train AI models. The following month, on September 18, LinkedIn changed its privacy policy and FAQ to clarify that opting out would “not affect training that has already taken place.”

The lawsuit says LinkedIn shared private data, including InMail messages, to third parties so that it could be used to train AI. What’s more, as Reuters highlights, the lawsuit says LinkedIn’s updated privacy policy and FAQ is an effort to “cover its tracks” and demonstrates that the company knew it had crossed the line, especially in its promise to only use customer data to improve the platform and provide support.

LinkedIn denies the claims, saying: “These are false claims with no merit.”