LinkedIn Crosses the 1 Billion User Mark

LinkedIn has crossed a major milestone, registering more than 1 billion users worldwide....
Written by Staff
Wednesday, November 1, 2023

    • LinkedIn has crossed a major milestone, registering more than 1 billion users worldwide.

    According to Reuters, LinkedIn is now in an elite crowd in the social media industry, based on its user base. Interestingly, the company told Reuters that 80% of its recent users are signing up outside of the US.

    As part of its expansion, LinkedIn has been rolling out AI features designed to help job seekers cut through the noise.

    The AI features are also designed to help job seekers make the transition “from what used to be just seeing a job and feeling insecure to being able to make tremendous progress in just one session, all the way towards an interaction,” Tomer Cohen, LinkedIn’s chief product officer, told Reuters.

