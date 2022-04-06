LinkedIn: Amazon Is the Top Place to Work

Amazon may draw scrutiny for its anti-union efforts on a regular basis, but that hasn’t stopped the company from earning LinkedIn’s top choice for workplace.

LinkedIn analyzed 50 companies that are known for investing in their personnel, providing perks, and generally fostering a good place for people to build a career. Amazon came out on top, thanks to a variety of different factors, not the least of which is pay increases:

The company recently announced that it’s doubling its maximum base salary for corporate and tech workers, and it raised average wages for warehouse workers late last year, increasing pay for more than half a million of its employees.

In addition to base pay, Amazon is spending $1.2 billion over the next three years to provide additional education and skills training options for employees, and is also paying 100% of college tuition costs for frontline employees. The company will also pay for high school diploma and GED programs, as well as English proficiency certifications.

With 1.6 million employees worldwide, and 1.1 million in the US alone, Amazon has established itself as one of the workforce leaders, in both size and benefits to the employee.