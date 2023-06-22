Linda Yaccarino, the Adult In the Room Helps Twitter Make Peace With Google

Twitter is once again paying for its Google cloud services, thanks to CEO Linda Yaccarino, otherwise known as the adult in the room.

Yaccarino took over as CEO of the social media platform, personally picked by owner Elon Musk. Investors hoped the executive would bring a measure of stability and accountability to the company, qualities that had been sorely lacking since Musk’s takeover.

According to a new report by Bloomberg, it appears Yaccarino has succeeded, at least so far. After reports that Twitter had stopped paying for its Google Cloud services, risking key parts of its infrastructure shutting down, the outlet’s sources say Yaccarino has restarted the relationship with Google.

The negotiations reportedly included talks between Yaccarino and Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian, and included discussion about “a broader partnership that could include advertising and Google’s use of Twitter’s API, said the person, who requested anonymity to discuss a private matter.”

Yaccarino is already shaping up to be the cooler head and steady hand Twitter has desperately needed.