Over the past couple of decades, we’ve seen a total digital revolution, with websites, apps, and other forms of technological interaction replacing traditional human contact in many contexts. However, an increasingly large portion of the population is seeking to detach from digital experiences and have more human, physical, tactile experiences.

Why is this the case and how will this trend develop in the future?

Separation From the Digital World

There are many viable ways to separate yourself from digital experiences, and people everywhere are experimenting to find the right strategies for their needs.

· Outdoor experiences. First, people are trying to spend more time outside. Technically, there’s nothing stopping you from looking at your phone even while you’re outside, but whether you’re hiking in the woods or just enjoying your own backyard, you’ll be far more likely to engage with your surroundings. For example, people are increasingly building (and enjoying) outdoor kitchens – even in their own backyards. It’s an opportunity to cook in a totally new environment, breathe fresh air, and soak up the sunshine – all of which are far superior to scrolling on social media. People are also increasingly hiking, camping, and pursuing other outdoor activities.

· Tactile experiences. Many people are also turning to tactile experiences, rather than digital ones. There’s still a strong cohort of people who prefer reading physical books to digital ones, and increasingly large communities are coalescing around physical board games, rather than video games.

· Digital limits (and detoxing). Even people who don’t want more outdoor or tactile experiences are finding ways to limit their digital experiences. They’re actively withdrawing from social media and uninstalling distracting apps. In some cases, they’re even setting time limits for themselves so they stay aware of how much time they’re actually spending staring at screens.

Why Are We Withdrawing From the Digital World?

What is it about the digital world that is so off-putting to so many?

· Eye strain. Computer vision syndrome can affect you if you spend too much time staring at digital screens without the proper precautions. Even if you regularly take breaks and tweak the brightness settings on your favorite devices, you could end up with a headache at the end of the day if you spend too much time looking at screens.

· Derealization. The internet is not a real place, even though it feels like one at times. Spending too much time online, even if you’re directly interacting with other people, can cause derealization and a feeling of separation from the natural world. At the very least, it can cause distortions in how you perceive things, from the political state of the world to interactions with your own family members.

· Misinformation. Things you read online aren’t necessarily true. This was the case with mainstream media long before the smartphone age, but in many ways, the prevalence of misinformation has gotten worse. Many people are growing tired of hearing biased bickering between aggressive manipulators on every side of every issue.

· Unsatisfying socialization. Socialization is best experienced in person, and there are several reasons why. Human beings evolved to pick up body language, tone of voice, and other subtle indicators of thoughts and feelings that simply aren’t present in online interactions. Additionally, physical locations and physical spaces play a role in how we interact with others; these aren’t present in digital environments.

On top of that, we’re experiencing more digital interactions than ever before.

· Work. Increasingly, people are working with digital screens. Many people work remotely, staring at a computer for eight hours or more every day, and even those that don’t spend most of their time staring at screens anyway.

· News and social media. Like it or not, the best way to consume news is still reading it online from reliable sources. If you want to stay informed and connected, social media and news websites must occupy at least some portion of your time.

· Digitization of all media. Everything is becoming digitized. For example, some new books being released are exclusively digital and some cohorts almost exclusively interact through social media, rather than talking on the phone or meeting in person.

Where Do We Go From Here?

So where do we go from here as a society?

It’s difficult to say for sure because there are so many competing pressures. Even though there are significant drawbacks, online connections and novel technologies still have innate advantages and tremendous potential to change our lives for the better, so it’s likely that digital experiences will become even more important in the future. At the same time, even the most optimistic tech enthusiasts will be forced to confront the limitations of mostly online human life.

What’s most important is that you can decide the balance for yourself, in your own life, regardless of what’s happening around you.