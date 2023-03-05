LibreOffice 7.5.1 Brings Improved Dark Mode, 90+ Bug Fixes

The Document Foundation has released the latest version of LibreOffice, bringing more than 90 bug fixes and improved Dark Mode.

LibreOffice is the open source alternative to Microsoft Office. Version 7.5.1 is largely a maintenance and bug-fix release. According to 9to5Linux, the update brings 90+ bug fixes to the office suite.

Version 7.5.1 also adds manual control of Light and Dark Mode. LibreOffice 7.5 added an automatic Dark Mode that would activate based on the system settings. The latest update now gives the user the ability to override that and choose Light or Dark manually.

The latest version of LibreOffice can be downloaded here.