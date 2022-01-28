LG: We Know What Users Want — More Ads On Their TVs

In the latest example of unadulterated greed, LG is planning to serve its users even more ads on TVs they have spent hundred of dollars on.

As we have pointed out many times in the past, it’s one thing for companies like Google or Facebook to make money selling ads to people. They are, after all, providing their services free-of-charge. When a customer spends hundreds of dollars on a piece of hardware, however, there’s a certain expectation that they will get to enjoy that product ad-free.

Those days may be over, if LG Ad Solutions has anything to say about. Not content to charge a premium for its TVs, the company is evidently planning on bombarding its users with even more ads. Unlike traditional TV commercials, these ads are in LG’s smart TV interface, meaning there’s no way to easily avoid them when using the built-in features.

“We’re turning the tables for advertisers, making performance not just something brands aim for, but something that is actually guaranteed,” said chief executive officer Raghu Kodige. “Whether driving sales, conversions, or customer acquisition, advertisers struggle to quantify ROAS for TV spend. We created this extensive program as the starting point in a new paradigm for TV-driven outcomes in which marketers are assured every CTV ad dollar hits the bullseye.”

Worse yet, the company plans on greatly expanding the metrics it uses to track the effectiveness of ad campaigns.

The conversion metrics program will begin immediately with app installs and is available globally. More conversion metrics such as tune-in, web visits, physical location visits, and more, will be available in the coming months both in the U.S. and globally.

There’s just one thing LG seems to have forgotten: Advertisers aren’t the ones buying their TVs, meaning advertisers should not be the company’s prime concern — its customers should be.

Fortunately, users still have a way to opt out, albeit at an added expense. Users who don’t want to see LG’s ads should not give the TV internet access and use a third-party device, such as an Apple TV, instead.