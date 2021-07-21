LG Poised to Sell Apple iPhones In Its Stores

After exiting the smartphone market, LG is burying the hatchet with its one-time rival Apple and will sell iPhone in its stores.

Once one of the top smartphone makers, LG announced it would exit the business by the end of July. The company’s smartphone division had fallen on hard times, eclipsed by Apple, Samsung, Huawei and others.

According to reports by Herald Economic Daily, via MacRumors, it appears Apple and LG have reached an agreement for LG to sell iPhones in its 400 stores in South Korea.

The National Mobile Communication Distribution Association originally was opposed to the deal, but it appears LG exiting the smartphone market may activated a clause that allows the deal to proceed.