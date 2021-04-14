LG May Produce the Apple Car

Apple is reportedly close to striking a manufacturing deal for the rumored Apple Car — with LG as the likely partner.

Apple has been rumored to be working on the Apple Car, code-named “Project Titan,” for years. The company was close to a deal with Hyundai earlier this year, but the negotiations ultimately broke down.

One of the likely issues was Hyundai’s loose lips. The company initially confirmed it was in talks with Apple, before realizing that the first rule of working with Apple is: Don’t talk about working with Apple. The car manufacturer quickly issued subsequent statements walking back its initial confirmation, but apparently not in time.

It appears Apple has found a willing partner in the form of LG, in combination with its partnership with Canada-based Magna International. The two companies’ joint venture is tentatively expected to be called LG Magna e-Powertrain. According to The Korea Times, the venture is “very near” to signing a deal with Apple.

The most significant part of The Korea Times story, however, is this line: “LG officials declined to comment on the matter.”

It appears LG is already off to a better start than Hyundai.