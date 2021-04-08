LG Makes “Three Year Pledge” to Provide Smartphone Android Updates

LG has committed to providing Android updates to its premium smartphones up to three years, despite plans to exit the business.

LG announced Monday that it would be exiting the smartphone business, following billions in losses over the last five years. Once a major player in the industry, LG has a number of premium Android phones on the market. Many owners were wondering what would happen to their devices once the company shuts its smartphone business down.

The company has officially committed to supporting its devices and providing Android updates up to three years past the shutdown date.

All premium LG smartphones currently in use will receive up to three iterations of Android operating system updates from the year of purchase.

This promise comes on the heels of the announcement earlier this week that LG will be exiting the mobile business by the end of July. The three OS update guarantee applies to LG premium phones released in 2019 and later (G series, V series, VELVET, Wing) while certain 2020 models such as LG Stylo and K series will receive two OS updates.

The announcement is good news for LG customers, and will give them plenty of time to transition to another brand.