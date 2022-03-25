LG Electronics Pivots to Crypto and Blockchain

LG Electronics may be pivoting to the cryptocurrency market, adding crypto and blockchain to its corporate interests.

LG has been going through some major changes, as the company recently shut down its mobile division to focus on its core business. That core business is being expanded in new directions, however, with the company adding crypto and blockchain to its areas of focus.

According to Korea JoongAng Daily, the company is looking at “the development and selling of blockchain-based software” and “the sale and brokerage of cryptocurrency.” The wording has led to speculation the company could launch its own crypto exchange.

When asked about it, the company did not confirm or deny the possibility.

“Nothing has been decided yet,” a spokesperson said, “We just mentioned business areas in a broad manner.”