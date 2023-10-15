Lenovo Prepares to Sell Computers Running Android

Lenovo has announced plans to sell computers running a version of Android, a move that could pose a significant challenge to Windows.

Lenovo plans to bundle Esper Foundation with some of its laptops. Esper Foundation is a custom Android ROM based on the same AOSP (the Android Open Source Project) that Google uses for its own version of Android. This particular Android ROM has an enterprise focus, “designed from the ground up for use on company-owned hardware like smartphones, tablets, point of sale systems, kiosks, and even x86 computers traditionally designed for desktop applications.”

Esper says Lenovo will release the ThinkCentre M790q Gen 3, ThinkCentre M90n-1 Nano IoT, and ThinkEdge SE30 running Foundation by the end of 2023.

Esper says the combination could help organizations scale their device fleet with minimal issues, especially with the ubiquity of Android devices.

With Android becoming a popular operating system for enterprise dedicated devices and the most popular in the world for use on edge devices, this partner offers a way to easily scale your device fleet with minimal lift. Esper and Lenovo’s combined full-stack solution takes the guesswork out of putting together a robust enterprise solution that marries top tier hardware with robust, secure software and the most advanced Android device management software on the market today.

There’s no doubt a market for exactly what Lenovo and Esper are offering, providing employees with a streamlined workflow based off of a single core operating system.