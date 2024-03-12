Legends CEO Sonny Caberwal Tackles Teen TikTok Addiction with Innovative Platform

In a landscape where TikTok addiction grips one in five teenagers, Sonny Caberwal, CEO of Legends, emerges as a beacon of hope for parents seeking to navigate the digital age. With his track record of pioneering innovative solutions, including a past venture that garnered widespread acclaim, Caberwal is now at the forefront of a new mission: addressing the pervasive issue of social media dependency among teens.

During an exclusive interview, Caberwal shed light on the genesis of Legends and the pressing need for tools to combat the negative impact of excessive social media use on today’s youth. Drawing from his own experiences as a parent, Caberwal empathized with the frustration and concern many families feel with the omnipresence of platforms like TikTok, which often lead to discord and distress.

Caberwal explained that Legends represents a paradigm shift in how we approach digital well-being for children. By leveraging a blend of engaging videos, interactive activities, and AI-driven assessments, Legends empowers kids to cultivate confidence and resilience in the face of online challenges. From teaching mindfulness techniques like box breathing to reframing negative thoughts, Legends equips children with the skills they need to navigate the digital landscape with confidence and composure.

Acknowledging the rise of cyberbullying and the decline in confidence levels among adolescents, Caberwal underscored the importance of proactive intervention and skill-building. Rather than viewing technology as the enemy, Caberwal emphasized its potential as a force for positive change, provided it is harnessed effectively.

With Legends, Caberwal aims to revolutionize how families approach digital well-being, offering a holistic solution addressing the root causes of social media addiction. As families across the nation grapple with the challenges of raising digitally savvy children, Legends stands out as a beacon of hope, offering practical tools and strategies to empower kids and parents alike.

Operating as a mobile web app accessible on any device, Legends encourages parental involvement to maximize its impact. Priced at $10 a month or $70 a year, Legends is positioned as a direct-to-consumer product, making it accessible to families seeking to instill confidence and resilience in their children.

With Legends, Caberwal isn’t just addressing teen TikTok addiction; he’s pioneering a new era of digital well-being, where kids are equipped with the skills they need to thrive in an increasingly connected world. As parents grapple with the challenges of raising children in the digital age, Legends offers a glimmer of hope, promising a brighter, more confident future for the next generation.