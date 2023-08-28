Leaseweb Hit by Cyberattack

Leaseweb, one of the biggest hosting providers, has been hit with a cyberattack and is working to recover.

According to TechRadar Pro, Leaseweb became aware of the attack when its monitoring systems detected “unusual activity” on the night of August 22. In an email to customers, seen by TechRadar Pro, the company outlined the scope of the impact:

On the night of August 22, our monitoring systems detected unusual activity within certain areas of our cloud environments. The issue had an impact on a specific portion of our cloud-based infrastructure leading to downtime for a small number of cloud customers. In response to this event, we’ve taken quick and determined steps to reduce potential risks. This includes temporarily disabling certain critical systems impacting the Customer Portal. Our teams are working hard to restore the systems and we expect the Customer Portal to be available again within the next few hours.

The company says it has put containment measures that have successfully eliminated the unauthorized activity:

To make sure our services stay secure and reliable, we’ve put strong containment plans in place and are closely partnering with a respected cybersecurity and forensics firm. Our investigation is ongoing, but we’ve successfully contained the incident, improved our security measures, and haven’t found any more unauthorized activity.

Interestingly, there has been no public announcement or acknowledgement of the incident.