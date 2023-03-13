Learn Linux TV Releases Ubuntu Flatpak Remix Distro

Jay from the Learn Linux TV YouTube channel has released an Ubuntu-based distro built around Flatpaks.

Flatpaks and Snaps are two universal packaging formats for Linux, giving developers the ability to build an app that can be run on any distro that has Flatpak support. The format accomplishes this by bundling all necessary dependencies within the package, although Flatpaks can share dependencies between them.

As the maker of the far less popular Snap format and the Ubuntu distro, Canonical recently made the decision to prohibit official Ubuntu flavors from shipping with Flatpak installed and enabled out of the box. Despite the decision, Ubuntu is still a solid distro, one with wide hardware and app support.

Jay has taken Ubuntu and replaced Snap with Flatpak while leaving everything else that makes Ubuntu the world’s leading Linux distro:

The Flatpak Remix of Ubuntu features the awesome GNOME desktop, with Canonical’s attention to detail – unchanged from the standard release.

While the standard release of Ubuntu features support for Snap Packages built-in, with this distribution the focus is on Flatpak instead.

To learn more, check out Jay’s video and the project’s website.