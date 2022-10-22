Leaker: Apple May Bring macOS to the iPad Pro

Apple is rumored to be taking a step fans have clamored for — bringing a version of macOS to the iPad Pro.

The iPad Pro is an incredibly powerful piece of hardware, one that outperforms all but the most powerful computers on the market. The device’s Achilles heel, however, has always been the software.

According to a leaker, Apple is currently testing a trimmed-down version of macOS on the M2 iPad Pro.

According with my source Apple would be testing a smaller version of macOS exclusively for the new iPad Pro M2! “Mendocino” should be the codename for macOS 14. A simplified version should be planned for the M2.

— Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial), October 20, 2022

It should be noted that Majin Bu doesn’t have the same track record as some of the more well-known Apple leakers. Nonetheless, the rumor is sure to raise the hopes of iPad fans.