Leaked Survey: Google Employees Becoming Unhappy With Compensation

Google employees are increasingly unhappy with their compensation, according to a leaked internal survey the company conducts annually.

Google conducts an annual survey, called Googlegeist, to gauge how well its employees are doing and how happy they are with their jobs. According to Business Insider, this year saw a decline in happiness over compensation. While 63% were happy last year, when compared to compensation offered by other companies for similar jobs, that number was down to 53% this year. Similarly, the number of unfavorable replies was up from 18% last year to 27% this year.

“The numbers speak for themselves,” one California-based Google engineer told Insider anonymously. “I think everyone’s feeling better after working from home for so long. But the changes to the comp plans have been pretty divisive, so I’m not surprised there’s been a bit of a swing.”

This year’s survey wasn’t all bad news for the search giant. Employees reported being more happy with Google’s efforts to be more inclusive, and about their own well-being at work. The positive responses regarding inclusion are especially notable, given the fallout the company faced in the aftermath of its firing of Dr. Timnit Gebru.