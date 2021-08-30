Lawsuit Sheds a Light on Google Play Store Revenue

A lawsuit accusing Google of antitrust behavior in respect to its Play Store is shedding light on how much revenue it brings in, to the tune of $11.2 billion.

In July, the District of Columbia and 36 states sued Google alleging anticompetitive behavior in how the company runs its Android Play Store. Documents unsealed Saturday give the first real insight into just how profitable the Play Store is.

Google has never revealed its Play Store financial performance before, instead including its results with other services. This makes it nearly impossible to discern how successful the platform is.

According to Reuters, via Digital Trends, Google’s Play Store brought in $11.2 billion in revenue in 2019, including $8.5 billion in gross profit.