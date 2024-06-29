Latest Windows 11 Update Is Causing Taskbar Issues

Users may want to hold off on the latest Windows 11 update, KB5039302, over Taskbar issues.
The latest update was released June 25, but is causing the Taskbar to not show, or to not respond to input. Fortunately, the issue is only impacting Windows N users, as well as those who gave disabled Media Features.
N editions of Windows include the same functionality as other editions of Windows, except for media-related technologies, Windows Media Player, and certain preinstalled media apps.
You might not be able to view or interact with the Taskbar after logging in to your device once the update is installed. Other applications like File Explorer, Desktop and Settings will continue to work.
Next Steps: We are working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release.