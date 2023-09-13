Advertise with Us
Latest Google Update Is Impacting Rankings

The August 2023 Core Update appears to be having an impact on website rankings, although the full extent is still unknown....
Written by Staff
Wednesday, September 13, 2023

    The August 2023 update finished rolling out on September 7, 2023. According to Search Engine Roundtable’s Barry Schwartz, there are rumblings that the update is causing fluctuations in rankings:

    I am seeing SEO chatter, where SEOs start to talk about ranking fluctuations in the forums, starting yesterday morning and continuing throughout the day. I also noticed that some of the automated Google tracking tools are picking up on the changes. Yeah, volatility is the norm now with Google Search, but when you align the trackers to the SEO chatter, normally that means something is up with the ranking algorithm.

    Only time will tell how significant and widespread the changes are.

