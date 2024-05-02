LastPass Is Now An Independent Company

LastPass has completed its plans to become an independent company, separating from parent company GoTo (formerly LogMeIn).

LastPass is one of the leading password management solutions, used by countless individuals and corporations alike. The company previously announced its plans to become independent, and has been building out its executive team in preparation of the separation.

The company has also established a dedicated threat intelligence team, indicating the company’s increased focus on broader cybersecurity.

In addition, LastPass has invested in establishing a dedicated threat intelligence team. This specialized team is designed to protect the broader LastPass community by proactively monitoring for, analyzing, and helping to mitigate potential threats targeting LastPass, its customers and the greater industry. In 2023, the team helped drive a 98% decrease in credentials offered for sale by information-stealing malware families.

“Our journey forward as an independent company is filled with excitement and gratitude,” said Karim Toubba, CEO, LastPass. “We are entering this new era with a strong market position, underpinned by an unmatched threat intelligence apparatus and an executive team with vast experience spanning multiple security fields. Together, we are all committed to delivering solutions that never compromise on security, quality, or performance – helping to set new standards in the cybersecurity landscape on behalf of our valued customers, dedicated employees, and the industry for years to come.”