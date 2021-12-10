Larry Ellison Touts Oracle Cloud’s Reliability in Wake of AWS Outage

Larry Ellison isn’t passing up an opportunity to take a swipe at AWS, sharing a note from a telecommunications customer touting Oracle Cloud’s reliability.

AWS suffered a major outage earlier this week, impacting some of the biggest sites on the web. Coinbase, Disney+, McDonald’s and Amazon’s own Alexa service were just a few of the brands affected.

Ellison is all too happy to point out Oracle’s reputation for reliability, sharing a note from a telecommunications client at the end of the company’s quarterly earnings call, according to CNBC.

“Let me close with a note that I’m going to paraphrase from a very large telecommunications company who uses our cloud and all the other three North American clouds — Google, Amazon and Microsoft,” Ellison said. “And the note basically said the one thing we’ve noticed about Oracle, Oracle’s cloud, is that it never ever goes down. We can’t say that about any of the other clouds. We think this is a critical differentiator.”

Despite not being in the top three cloud providers, Oracle has consistently won praise for offering a full turnkey solution, providing everything from cloud infrastructure to database-driven services. If the company can make the case for better reliability than the top three, it may be able to continue chipping away at their market share.